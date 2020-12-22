Quaint shophouse cafe in Chinatown has alfresco balcony seating with a view

If balcony views are your thing, a cafe at Chinatown, Sweetea Caffe, offers just that.
Balcony views
The restaurant, which is on the third level of a shophouse, features a view of Chinatown that looks like this:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGCcwk_nGH-/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZMzR3Hg2A/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CE6-baQHPc5/
Great for photo opportunities.
Interior
If you don't get a seat at the balcony, however, you can still consider dining at the cosy indoor seating area.
Menu
A selection of food is available on the menu, including burgers, sweet treats like pancakes, cakes and high tea sets.
High tea sets start from S$38.80 nett.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDQON8Cn9Rv/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCpQrzKnAr-/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCsub79noxi/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAJG0On8Cr/
Details
The cafe is just a short walk from Chinatown MRT.
Sweetea Caffe
Address: 15A & 15B Trengganu Street S 058469 (Chinatown MRT exit A)
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 10pm
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.