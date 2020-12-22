Back

Quaint shophouse cafe in Chinatown has alfresco balcony seating with a view

Pretty.

Siti Hawa | December 22, 2020, 04:22 PM

If balcony views are your thing, a cafe at Chinatown, Sweetea Caffe, offers just that.

Balcony views

The restaurant, which is on the third level of a shophouse, features a view of Chinatown that looks like this:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGCcwk_nGH-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZMzR3Hg2A/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE6-baQHPc5/

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Great for photo opportunities.

Interior

If you don't get a seat at the balcony, however, you can still consider dining at the cosy indoor seating area.

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Menu

A selection of food is available on the menu, including burgers, sweet treats like pancakes, cakes and high tea sets.

High tea sets start from S$38.80 nett.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDQON8Cn9Rv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCpQrzKnAr-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCsub79noxi/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAJG0On8Cr/

Details

The cafe is just a short walk from Chinatown MRT.

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

Sweetea Caffe

Address: 15A & 15B Trengganu Street S 058469 (Chinatown MRT exit A)

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 10pm

Top photos via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

