Sushiro S'pore updates its menu, customers appalled to find swordfish sushi not included

Swordfish sushi appears to be one of the popular items on Sushiro's menu.

Julia Yeo | December 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Giant Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro has opened at least five outlets in Singapore since it first opened its doors in August 2019 at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

The chain is known for its reasonably-priced sushi starting from S$2.20 per plate, with a wide selection of food for customers.

Sushiro announced on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 14, that it has updated its menu at its five outlets.

While seasonal updates are not uncommon, some Facebook users noticed that some of their favourite items appeared to be missing in the updated list in Sushiro's post.

One missing dish in particular, however, drew the ire and shock of many Sushiro customers.

The swordfish sushi, or known as mekajiki, was not included in the menu posted by Sushiro.

Photo via Sushiro Singapore

Some users also lamented the absence of the pork belly sushi in the updated menu.

Swordfish sushi still available in store

However, not all hope is lost for swordfish sushi fans at Sushiro.

At around noon on Dec. 15, Sushiro Singapore replied to queries on its Facebook post that swordfish items are still available on the touch panel menu at its outlets.

The updated menu posted on Dec. 14 was not exhaustive, it said.

However, Sushiro added that items are still subject to availability.

Top image via Sushiro Singapore/Facebook

