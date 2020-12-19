Back

Popular beef bowl chain Sukiya coming to S'pore, opening outlet in Suntec City

The gyudon chain has more than 2,000 outlets across Japan.

Julia Yeo | December 19, 2020, 11:12 PM

If you've been to Japan, you've probably seen them before.

Sukiya, a popular beef bowl chain in Japan is coming to Singapore.

Not to be confused for the Suki-ya, the Japanese sukiyaki hotpot chain in Singapore, Sukiya specialises in a variety of reasonably-priced beef bowls with all sorts of toppings, from cheese to eggs and spring onion.

Image via

Considered one of the 'Big Three' standing toe-to-toe with Yoshinoya and Matsuya, Sukiya has over 2,000 outlets across Japan, and is also found in Taiwan, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Menu items in Japan

While it specialises in mainly rice topped with sliced beef and onions simmered in a slightly sweet and savoury sauce, its menu also comes with a variety of toppings to choose from.

Classic gyudon

The no-frills, classic gyudon at Sukiya outlets in Japan comes in six different sizes, from S to MEGA. A mega-sized gyudon costs around 780 yen (S$10).

Green onion and raw egg gyudon

One of the popular items in the menu is the gyudon generously topped with chopped green onions and a raw egg on top. Its smallest size would set you back around 420 yen (S$5.40), while the mega size costs around 910 yen (S$11.70).

Three-cheese gyudon

Considered one of its more indulgent items, the three-cheese gyudon costs 440 yen (S$5.70) for its smallest size and 930 yen (S$12) for its largest size.

Outlet opening in Suntec City

Twitter user @tomsoccerbaka spotted a Sukiya outlet under renovation at Suntec City.

While its official opening date hasn't been revealed yet, Sukiya fans can look forward to having one more gyudon chain to choose from, besides Yoshinoya.

Although it is unclear whether the Japanese menu will be brought over to Singapore's outlet as well, you can still check out its menu on the Sukiya website here.

Top image via Sukiya, @tomsoccerbaka/Twitter

