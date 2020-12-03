Emaciated stray dog spotted in Punggol area, public appeals for help

An emaciated stray dog reduced to skin and bones was spotted in the Punggol area on Dec. 2, 2020.

The plight of the dog was conveyed to the public on Facebook by JolynChewy Koh in a post on Dec. 2, describing the dog as a "bag of bones".

Several other stray dogs in the area

According to some of the comments, the photos in the post were taken along Singapore's northeastern coast.

The dog appeared malnourished, with its ribs clearly visible.

In one of the photos, several other stray dogs could be seen in the area as well.

According to Koh, she fed the dog a can of food, which was gulped down immediately.

Koh's original post appealed to others to provide help to the dog.

According to her latest update, undisclosed animal welfare groups are aware of the situation, and have been feeding the dogs in the area.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Lost and found pets in Singapore/FB.