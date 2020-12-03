Back

Emaciated stray dog spotted in Punggol area, public appeals for help

The dog's ribs are clearly visible.

Jason Fan | December 03, 2020, 08:30 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

An emaciated stray dog reduced to skin and bones was spotted in the Punggol area on Dec. 2, 2020.

The plight of the dog was conveyed to the public on Facebook by JolynChewy Koh in a post on Dec. 2, describing the dog as a "bag of bones".

Several other stray dogs in the area

According to some of the comments, the photos in the post were taken along Singapore's northeastern coast.

The dog appeared malnourished, with its ribs clearly visible.

In one of the photos, several other stray dogs could be seen in the area as well.

According to Koh, she fed the dog a can of food, which was gulped down immediately.

Koh's original post appealed to others to provide help to the dog.

According to her latest update, undisclosed animal welfare groups are aware of the situation, and have been feeding the dogs in the area.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Lost and found pets in Singapore/FB.

Dove & Playmade collab: 1st ever foam drink by Playmade & foam body wash. Don't mix them up.

Peachy.

December 04, 2020, 10:44 AM

Maximise your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Staycations & tours that cost S$100 or less

Maximum fun and all covered by your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

December 04, 2020, 07:50 AM

Japan to give all 126 million residents free Covid-19 vaccine

Everyone gets one.

December 04, 2020, 04:15 AM

Alverna Cher's ex-bf’s death: Deceased man's mother assumed son really died of heart attack

Death now points to suspected foul play as funeral director ex-girlfriend suddenly arrested.

December 04, 2020, 03:58 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Dec. 3

One locally-transmitted case today.

December 03, 2020, 10:50 PM

Covered walkway in Punggol doesn't provide shelter to bus stop, ends at safety barrier

The HDB blocks served by the bus stop were built in 2016.

December 03, 2020, 08:57 PM

NSFs get ‘strong burger meal’ for lunch before 24km route march

Burger time.

December 03, 2020, 08:56 PM

Taiwan fights to retain US support as Biden prepares to take over as president

Taiwan has enjoyed strong relations with the U.S. under Trump.

December 03, 2020, 08:50 PM

M'sian state of Kedah announces deal worth potential S$20 billion to extract rare earth minerals

Wow.

December 03, 2020, 08:37 PM

S'porean who said he felt like he was ushered into 'Nazi camp' at Carlton Hotel for SHN says sorry

Apology forthcoming.

December 03, 2020, 07:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.