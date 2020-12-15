New hawker at Newton Food Centre sells fried stinky tofu with mala sauce, prices start from S$5

Stinky tofu often makes the headlines when stores have to close due to complaints about their smell.

The fermented dish is a common sight at stalls in Taiwan's night markets, and is sometimes considered the "national snack of Taiwan".

While we can't travel to Taiwan at this point, some will be happy to know that a new stall selling stinky tofu has opened in Newton Food Centre.

Here's a photo of the store front of Man Kou Xiang Stinky Tofu posted by The REAL SG Vegetarians 生活要素 on Facebook:

"Rather mild for stinky tofu"

According to The REAL SG Vegetarians 生活要素, the page said that the dish was "rather mild for a stinky tofu".

Here's a look at the fried stinky tofu dish:

Another Facebook user Alwyn April also echoed the same sentiment, saying that the tofu is "less smelly" than the ones she tried in Taiwan.

She said that the stall could have reduced the "smelliness" of their tofu after receiving complaints.

This is what the Fried Black Bean Stinky Tofu with Signature Mala Sauce (Dry) looks like:

5 flavours to choose from, prices start from S$5

Prices start from S$5 for the small white stinky tofu and S$6 for the small black bean stinky tofu, as seen in this photo uploaded by Alwyn April:

The medium size costs S$7 and S$8 for the white stinky tofu and the black bean stinky tofu respectively.

For the large option, it costs S$9 for the white stinky tofu and S$10 for the black bean stinky tofu.

Those ordering the fried stinky tofu have the following flavours to choose from:

Minced Garlic Chilli Soup Base

Mala Soup Base

Specialty Garlic Chilli Sauce (Dry)

Signature Mala Sauce (Dry)

Signature Five Spices Sauce Non-Spicy (Dry)

More details on the stinky tofu can be found here:

Address

Newton Food Centre

500 Clemenceau Ave North, #01-67

Singapore 229495

Opening hours

Open daily from 12pm to 12am

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via The REAL SG Vegetarians 生活要素/FB & Alwyn April/FB