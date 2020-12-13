STB aware of Grand Park Orchard fiasco, has followed up with hotel management

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued its statement on the delayed check-in processes at Grand Park Orchard.

The fiasco saw wait times of up to four hours for guests checking in, as well as overcrowding at the hotel's lobby on Dec. 12, 2020.

Grand Park Orchard has since apologised and explained that they received an overwhelming surge of last-minute bookings.

STB "aware" of issue

In response to the hoo-ha, STB said that they are "aware" of the issue and have followed up with the hotel management.

The government agency understands that the hotel has "taken steps to resolve the issue and assist affected guests," the statement read.

STB added that a total of 14 Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) and Enforcement Officers (EOs) were deployed to Grand Park Orchard Hotel at 7:34pm.

Together with the hotel staff, they facilitated safe distancing measures between the hotel guests.

Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had also responded to the incident.

According to STB, the crowd started disperse at 8:05pm, after guests were placed in one of the hotel's function rooms.

"STB takes a serious view of non-compliance with safe management measures by both businesses and members of the public," the agency added.

Not the only hotel

However, Grand Park Orchard was not the only victim to overwhelming demand.

Over the December weekends, several other hotels faced the same problem of long queues and delayed check-ins.

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers were distributed from Dec. 1, 2020.

Eligible Singaporeans are to book their activities or staycations via any of the five authorised platforms.

Top image via Kife Wee/Facebook