Starbucks S'pore giving out drinking glass with purchase of Venti-sized drink at 12 outlets

From Dec. 14, 2020, Starbucks will be gifting its customers a limited-edition Starbucks Singapore glass at 12 outlets, in celebration of its 24th anniversary.

How to redeem

There are, however, a couple of steps before you can get your hands on it:

Upload any photo of yourself at Starbucks and tag @starbuckssg or #starbuckssg on Instagram

Show it to a barista, together with a purchase of any Venti-sized drink

According to Starbucks, each of the 12 outlets represent story of Starbucks in Singapore, be it culture, heritage, or innovation in design.

Make your way to:

Jewel Changi Airport

Katong Square

PLQ Mall

Tampines Mall

Liat Towers

One Fullerton

Rochester Mall

VivoCity

Chinatown Point

Tekka Place

River Safari

United Square

The redemption is limited to one glass per drink purchase, on a while stocks last basis.

Otherwise, if you so like the design, you can also buy it at the 12 outlets.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore