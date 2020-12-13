Starbucks S'pore giving out drinking glass with purchase of Venti-sized drink at 12 outlets

From Dec. 14, 2020, Starbucks will be gifting its customers a limited-edition Starbucks Singapore glass at 12 outlets, in celebration of its 24th anniversary.
How to redeem
There are, however, a couple of steps before you can get your hands on it:
- Upload any photo of yourself at Starbucks and tag @starbuckssg or #starbuckssg on Instagram
- Show it to a barista, together with a purchase of any Venti-sized drink
According to Starbucks, each of the 12 outlets represent story of Starbucks in Singapore, be it culture, heritage, or innovation in design.
Make your way to:
- Jewel Changi Airport
- Katong Square
- PLQ Mall
- Tampines Mall
- Liat Towers
- One Fullerton
- Rochester Mall
- VivoCity
- Chinatown Point
- Tekka Place
- River Safari
- United Square
The redemption is limited to one glass per drink purchase, on a while stocks last basis.
Otherwise, if you so like the design, you can also buy it at the 12 outlets.
Top image via Starbucks Singapore
