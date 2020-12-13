Back

Starbucks S'pore giving out drinking glass with purchase of Venti-sized drink at 12 outlets

24th anniversary.

Mandy How | December 13, 2020, 11:54 AM

From Dec. 14, 2020, Starbucks will be gifting its customers a limited-edition Starbucks Singapore glass at 12 outlets, in celebration of its 24th anniversary.

How to redeem

There are, however, a couple of steps before you can get your hands on it:

  • Upload any photo of yourself at Starbucks and tag @starbuckssg or #starbuckssg on Instagram

  • Show it to a barista, together with a purchase of any Venti-sized drink

According to Starbucks, each of the 12 outlets represent story of Starbucks in Singapore, be it culture, heritage, or innovation in design.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Make your way to:

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Katong Square

  • PLQ Mall

  • Tampines Mall

  • Liat Towers

  • One Fullerton

  • Rochester Mall

  • VivoCity

  • Chinatown Point

  • Tekka Place

  • River Safari

  • United Square

The redemption is limited to one glass per drink purchase, on a while stocks last basis.

Otherwise, if you so like the design, you can also buy it at the 12 outlets.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore

