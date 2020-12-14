M'sia Kedah district officer named Hakim Ariff renames stadium “Ffira Mikah”, his name spelt backwards

A Kedah district officer in Malaysia, Hakim Ariff Md Noor, has denied naming a local stadium after himself.

This was after many pointed out that the stadium's name, “Ffira Mikah”, is Hakim Ariff’s name spelt backwards.

Hakim Ariff = ffirA mikaH



Its so obvious 😑 https://t.co/issQzWESVc — MVZZΛ ƬΉΣ COWAY SΛLΣ SHΛЯK 🇲🇾 (@muzzashark) December 13, 2020

Lol stadium ariff hakim https://t.co/9Mhhm7JoaN — farhan 🇲🇾 (@areppaann) December 12, 2020

Stadium Ffira Mikah, dirasmikan oleh Ariff Hakim 🤔 Wonder how this was approved by the state https://t.co/ALfjhW0Z7h — Reddit Malaysia (@RedditMalaysia) December 12, 2020

However, the Padang Terap district officer claimed that the mini stadium’s new name was a combination of Arabic and Spanish or Greek, Malaysiakini reported.

Hakim was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian: “It has nothing to do with my name. It has implicit meaning. It was proposed during the administrative meeting."

“In Spanish or Greek, ffira means something great whereas mirah in Arabic means angel."

Pegawai Daerah Padang Terap, Hakim Ariff Md Noor menyangkal dakwaan yang tular bahawa beliau menamakan Stadium Mini Ffira Mikah di daerah itu sempena dengan namanya yang diterbalikkan. #sinarharianhttps://t.co/AbpCjBudAv — SinarOnline (@SinarOnline) December 13, 2020

Malaysiakini reported that Google Translate does not recognise the word "ffira" as Spanish or Greek.

Malaysiakini added that Google Translate auto-detects the word as Bulgarian and carries the meaning “wastage”.

Stadium rebranded

Hakim said the stadium was renamed after it was upgraded at a cost of RM200,000.

He added: “I'm not looking for glamour. My wish is for Padang Terap to become clean, beautiful and cheerful."

“I don’t want this district to be like in the past, people do not know the true story and are making assumptions.”

Hakim said the stadium was in a bad condition before the upgrading works.

Signage taken down

But it appears Hakim's justification has not been convincing.

The signage of the new name has been removed by the KN Kiara Football Club that manages the stadium.

KN Kiara Football Club added in a Facebook statement that the name “Ffira Mikah” will no longer be used on any promotional material.

The stadium will be referred to as “Kuala Nerang Mini Stadium” for the time being until it received further instructions from the local council.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Kedah Lanie blog