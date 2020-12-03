Spize fined S$32,000 for 2018 mass food poisoning resulting in 1 death

Spize, a halal food establishment, together with a related company, were fined S$32,000 on Dec. 3 over a mass food poisoning incident in 2018.

The two companies, Spize and Spize Events, were convicted of 14 offences.

Details of the punishment meted out were released in a joint media statement by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The offences include the hiring of unregistered food handlers and the possession of food unfit for human consumption.

The AGC sought a total fine of at least S$30,000.

Background

On Nov. 6, 2018, food contaminated with salmonella was supplied by Spize.

The food was delivered in 88 bento sets.

The food was for an event by security firm Brink.

A total of 96 people ate the food.

Subsequently, 63 developed gastroenteritis symptoms and 45 of them were hospitalised.

One man, Mohamad Fadli Bin Mohd Saleh, an auxiliary police officer, died eight days later on Nov. 14 from sepsis and multi-organ failure following acute gastroenteritis.

The operating licences of Spize and Spize Events were cancelled on Dec. 6 that year.

Both firms were charged in court for serious violations of the Environmental Public Health Act.

"However, there was insufficient evidence to link Mr Mohamad Fadli’s death to the negligence of any particular individual. As a result, no charges were preferred against any individual," the authorities said.