Back

South Korean dramas to be filmed in S'pore as part of S'pore Tourism Board campaign

Crash Landing in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | December 10, 2020, 12:35 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Studio Dragon Corporation have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Dec. 8 to promote Singapore as a tourist destination for South Koreans, and other regions through the production of Korean dramas in Singapore.

Studio Dragon Corporation is the South Korean production company behind Korean dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God".

This is the first time that the production company has entered an MOU with a national tourism organisation.

According to a press release from STB on Dec. 9, this partnership forms one of the key pillars of STB's marketing strategy in South Korea, which is to heighten the attractiveness of Singapore as a destination through branded content.

Korean dramas filmed in Singapore

Studio Dragon Corporation will be filming Korean dramas with Singapore as a backdrop in its productions when travel restrictions ease.

STB will also play an advisory role and work closely with the production company to determine the various locations, products and cultures of Singapore to be featured.

According to the release, the two parties will collaborate on joint marketing and promotional activities related to the drama productions filmed in Singapore.

This, however, will be rolled out in phases depending on consumers' readiness to travel and prevailing visit policies.

Top 15 visitors in Singapore

South Korea is an important source of visitors for Singapore, ranking ninth out of the 15 top "source markets" for visitors in 2019.

Singapore received about 646,000 South Koreans last year, which is a three per cent increase over 2018.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from TvN and VisitSingapore.

TikTok video claims snake about to slither out of toilet bowl happened in Pasir Ris Park

In a tight spot.

December 10, 2020, 01:23 PM

Japan's Nestle to give out 1,000 Milo mugs as apology after malted choc drink sold out there

Response to the drink has been phenomenal.

December 10, 2020, 01:16 PM

S'pore Primary 1 math question baffles internet, prompts mixed reactions

Stress.

December 10, 2020, 12:53 PM

Ho Ching shames those who throw free Temasek mask at volunteers just because mask doesn’t fit

She reminded residents to measure their face before selecting a size.

December 10, 2020, 12:14 PM

Alverna Cher drops previous lawyer for pro bono one, to be remanded for 1 week

She will return to court on Dec. 17.

December 10, 2020, 11:53 AM

McDonald's S'pore launches Festive Happy Sharing Boxes from Dec. 12, also available on Foodpanda

'Tis the season to feast.

December 10, 2020, 10:08 AM

Golden Village & Cathay in talks to merge cinema business in S'pore

Cinema business taking a beating this pandemic.

December 10, 2020, 05:01 AM

Underaged S'pore teen unaware vlogger livestreaming, asks for help to buy cigarettes

Told to get lost.

December 10, 2020, 04:28 AM

UK issues warning for people with serious allergies after 2 report severe reactions to Pfizer vaccine

The two healthcare workers are recovering well.

December 10, 2020, 01:05 AM

Royal Carribbean cruise passenger tests negative for Covid-19, 1 S'porean & 2 PRs among imported cases

Tonight's update.

December 09, 2020, 11:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.