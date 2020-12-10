South Korean dramas to be filmed in S'pore as part of S'pore Tourism Board campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Studio Dragon Corporation have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Dec. 8 to promote Singapore as a tourist destination for South Koreans, and other regions through the production of Korean dramas in Singapore.

Studio Dragon Corporation is the South Korean production company behind Korean dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God".

This is the first time that the production company has entered an MOU with a national tourism organisation.

According to a press release from STB on Dec. 9, this partnership forms one of the key pillars of STB's marketing strategy in South Korea, which is to heighten the attractiveness of Singapore as a destination through branded content.

Korean dramas filmed in Singapore

Studio Dragon Corporation will be filming Korean dramas with Singapore as a backdrop in its productions when travel restrictions ease.

STB will also play an advisory role and work closely with the production company to determine the various locations, products and cultures of Singapore to be featured.

According to the release, the two parties will collaborate on joint marketing and promotional activities related to the drama productions filmed in Singapore.

This, however, will be rolled out in phases depending on consumers' readiness to travel and prevailing visit policies.

Top 15 visitors in Singapore

South Korea is an important source of visitors for Singapore, ranking ninth out of the 15 top "source markets" for visitors in 2019.

Singapore received about 646,000 South Koreans last year, which is a three per cent increase over 2018.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from TvN and VisitSingapore.