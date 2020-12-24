Visitors to S'pore with recent travel history to South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from Dec. 27

All travellers entering Singapore from Dec. 26, 23:59pm, with a travel history in the past 14 days to South Korea will now be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities, Singapore's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The requirement applies to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Republic of Korea (ROK) Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) too.

Previously, the ministry announced that travellers from South Korea are allowed to serve their SHN at a suitable place of residence.

But SHN requirements have been further tightened given the "sustained surge" in cases and "increased risk of community spread recently" in South Korea, MOH said.

MOH added that travellers from Hong Kong, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence if they fulfil the following criteria:

No travel to any other country or region other than the above-mentioned countries/ regions in the last consecutive 14 days prior to entry; and

Are occupying their place of residence (i.e. residential address) alone, or only with household members who are also serving SHN with the same travel history and duration of SHN.

Covid-19 tests will continue to be administered before the end of the SHN.

The ministry adds that they will continue to adjust the country's border measures as the global situation evolves, in order to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

Despite its success at keeping cases relatively low for much of the year, South Korea has seen a new surge of Covid-19 infections that is said to be much more persistent and widespread than its previous waves, Reuters reported.

The new surge has also brought an unprecedented spike in deaths, with patients reportedly dying before hospital beds became available.

Some residents had even resorted to panic buying in anticipation of a lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic.

More than 13,130 cases have been reported in the last two weeks alone, with 1,092 new cases reported on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Top image via Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images