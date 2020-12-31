Back

Can Covid-19 vaccines really be developed so quickly & safely?: Comic by graphic artist Sonny Liew

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

Mothership | December 31, 2020, 03:40 PM

In his latest work presented here on Mothership, award-winning cartoonist Sonny Liew teams up with NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health infectious diseases expert Hsu Li Yang to explain the science behind the new Covid-19 vaccines.

The comic discusses how a vaccine that was developed in less than a year can be considered safe, how side effects are normal for vaccines, and when life can return back to normal, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Liew is a Singaporean comic artist and illustrator, best known for The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, which netted him three Eisner awards (the Oscars of comics). This made him the first Singaporean to clinch these global accolades, with Charlie Chan Hock Chye also becoming the first graphic novel to win the Singapore Literature prize for fiction. You can read Mothership's interview with Liew in 2017 here.

You can see more of Liew's work on his Instagram page.

***

By Sonny Liew and Dr Hsu Li Yang

Copyright: NUS and Sonny Liew

Top image via Sonny Liew.

