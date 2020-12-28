Sonia Chew replaced as host for Mediacorp's countdown show

987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew has been replaced as the host for Mediacorp's countdown show, "Let's Celebrate 2021".

Jean Danker hosting instead

The broadcasting company confirmed in a statement given on Dec. 28 that Class 95 DJ Jean Danker will be hosting the annual show in her stead.

Here is Mediacorp's statement in full:

" We take this matter seriously, and constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines at all times. We will also cooperate fully with the authorities on their investigations. In the meantime, Jean Danker will be hosting 'Let’s Celebrate 2021' with Joakim Gomez. Filming for 'Let’s Celebrate 2021' was conducted in accordance with IMDA guidelines, which allows no more than 20 onscreen talents to be unmasked during production. We would like to assure you that safety remains a priority, and that safe management measures are in place for 'Let’s Celebrate 2021.'"

In an earlier release from Nov. 25, Chew was slated to host the show with fellow radio DJ Joakim Gomez.

Potentially breaching safe distancing rules

This move comes after several Mediacorp artistes, including Chew, was found attending a birthday gathering in October involving a total of 13 people.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) has also been alerted to a possible violation of safe distancing measures that occurred in a residence and is investigating the matter.

Mediacorp artistes apologise

On Dec. 26, the four Mediacorp artistes involved posted a public apology on their respective social media pages.

In her post, Chew shared that she did not know that it was a birthday celebration she was invited to, and initially thought it was for drinks with a small group of people.

However, she took responsibility for not removing herself from the situation when she realised what was going on.

"There are many lessons to be learnt from this incident, such as taking social distancing very seriously. It’s not in my nature to cause trouble or partake in any activities that would put people at risk. It was a severe lapse of judgment on my part in this case and from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry."

Here's her post in full:

Top image from @soniachew and @jeandanker on Instagram.

