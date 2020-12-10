Back

TikTok video claims snake about to slither out of toilet bowl happened in Pasir Ris Park

In a tight spot.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 10, 2020, 01:23 PM

A TikTok video showing one curious snake peeking out of the toilet bowl has been circulated in Singapore the past few days.

The user who posted the video claimed that she spotted this snake in Singapore, which led to the buzz online.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Here's the video:

GIF via @rierin188/TikTok

Video taken in Pasir Ris Park?

The snake in the video, perhaps had enough of being in the water, was plotting its escape out of the toilet bowl.

However, the person behind the camera came into the cubicle.

Being a shy creature, it went back into hiding and disappeared from sight.

The TikTok user who uploaded this video on Dec. 6 replied in the comment section that the video was taken specifically in a toilet at Pasir Ris Park.

No further information was provided by her subsequently.

The video however has since been played 2.7 million times on TikTok.

It was also shared on multiple platforms.

Acres urges people to stay calm during such encounters

In response to Mothership, Acres said that they cannot verify if this video was taken in Pasir Ris Park.

However, the deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said that sightings of snakes in toilet bowls are rare.

This can happen when snakes somehow find their way into the sewer pipes, he added.

Kalai advised members of the public to remain calm in such situations and give the animal space and time for it to come out as it will be difficult to extricate the animal otherwise.

When you need help in such events, you can contact Acres's 24-hour rescue team at 9783 7782.

Mothership has reached out to NParks, we will update accordingly when they respond.

Top image via TikTok video by @rierin188

