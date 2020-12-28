Wheelchair user hops away after S'pore Zoo snake slithers up, occupies handlebars

For some Singapore Zoo-goers on Sunday (Dec. 27), the opportunity to see wildlife up-close-and-personal got quite a bit more up close and more personal than they perhaps expected.

In a video shared with Mothership by one Izzah Haziqah, a snake — which appears to be a Paradise Tree Snake — can be seen slithering up a wheelchair, causing the wheelchair user to hop away quickly.

Snake slithered onto wheelchair

The video begins with the snake slithering across the ground and onto the wheelchair, as the girl sitting on the wheelchair follows the reptile's movement to lift her feet.

As the snake makes its way onto the wheelchair, the girl throws her bag onto the wheelchair and quickly hops away.

The snake then makes its way onto the handlebars of the wheelchair, surveying the crowd it has gathered.

"What are we supposed to do now?", asks one onlooker, after about 20 seconds.

"I don't know," a number of other voices reply, laughing.

Here are some other photos of the snake on the wheelchair:

Info about Paradise Tree Snakes

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), Paradise Tree Snakes (Chrysopelea paradisi) — are native to Singapore, and are commonly found in nature areas throughout Singapore.

They also occur elsewhere in the Malay Peninsula, Borneo, Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, and the Philippines.

In Singapore, their habitats are the forest, mangroves, parks and gardens, and urban areas. They can also be found at Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

You can watch the full video of the Paradise Tree Snake encounter at the zoo here:

Top photos via Izzah Haziqah.