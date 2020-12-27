S'pore's minimum legal age for smoking to be raised to 21 from Jan. 1, 2021

Beginning from Jan. 1, 2021, the minimum legal age for smoking in Singapore will be raised to 21 years of age.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum legal age is currently 20 years old.

Addressing the perception that smoking is cool

The gradual increase in age limit over the years is part of the Ministry Of Health (MOH)’s anti-smoking laws passed in 2017.

MOH said that it aims to prevent Singaporean youths from picking up smoking by limiting access to tobacco products, and to also further de-normalise smoking for those below 21.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong also touched on this topic in a written reply in Parliament on Feb. 3, 2020.

Gan said the aim is to "denormalise tobacco" use among youths below the age of 21, restrict tobacco access in their social circles and reduce the risk of "smoking initiation."

Citing research by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) on why youths took up smoking, he wrote,"The key reasons...are social influence from friends and the perception that smoking is 'cool'."

Smoking among youths has dropped over the years

In highlighting that smoking among youths had dropped over the years, Gan stated that the prevalence of smoking among Singapore's resident youths, aged 18-29, had declined from 17.2 per cent in 2007 to 9.9 per cent in 2017.

Additionally, the prevalence of smoking among students from secondary schools, ITE and polytechnics decreased from 8 per cent in 2011-2013 to 4 per cent in 2014-2016

Retailers who sell tobacco products to underage people may be fined up to S$5,000 for the first offence, and S$10,000 for subsequent offences.

Those caught buying a tobacco product on behalf of an underage person may be fined up to S$2,500 for the first offence and S$5,000 for subsequent offences.

If you are caught giving tobacco to someone under the minimum legal age, you may be fined up to S$500 for the first offence, and S$1,000 for subsequent offences.

Top photo via Pixabay.