Smart parking system installed by HDB in Punggol, tailgating & not paying days numbered

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will trial a new generation parking system at the newly completed Northshore Residences I and II in Punggol from Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Smart parking system

Residents and visitors will get to use the smart parking system, [email protected]

Under [email protected], gantry barriers at car park entrances and exits are removed for a seamless flow of traffic.

Vehicle plates will be registered via cameras instead.

The trial will be carried out at one car park, PL80, with 1,000 parking lots.

HDB said this system is set to offer a “seamless and more convenient parking experience”.

Download app

Motorists can download the [email protected] app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

They can pay their parking charges via credit or debit cards through the mobile application.

Northshore Residences I and II are the first two smart-enabled housing precincts in Punggol Northshore.

Automatic activation of session

The smart parking system detects the vehicle when it enters the car park and automatically activates the parking session through the motorist's app.

Parking charges will be automatically deducted when exiting the car park.

Motorists will not need to manually activate the app or insert their cash cards into the In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

Those who do not have the [email protected] app will have to continue to pay their parking charges via their cash cards in their IU.

Smart cameras

Smart cameras in the car park have been installed to detect illegal parking.

Motorists who park in an unauthorised lot will receive an automated alert on their [email protected] app informing them to shift their vehicles.

Failing which, they will be subject to a fine.

Those without the app will not be able to receive notifications.

HDB will be alerted to administer enforcement from the backend instead.

HDB said: “This will allow for automated enforcement around the clock to ensure more orderly parking that benefit both motorists and residents.”

Season parking and day parking adjust according to demand

Short-term parking spaces will be increased via this new system.

The smart parking system will adjust the type of parking lots to meet varying demands on a real-time basis.

When demand for short-term parking is high during the day and season parking lots are not fully occupied, the number of available lots for short-term parking will be adjusted accordingly.

Colour-coded LED overhead indicators are installed above every parking lot in the car park to indicate the type of lot available.

“Green means lots are available for short term parking while amber means lots are reserved for season parking,” HDB said.

“The light indicator will be switched off for occupied lots.”

The colours of these lights can be adjusted according to needs.

More features in future

Other features will be introduced progressively, HDB said.

Motorists who download and use the [email protected] app will enjoy free parking for their first three parking sessions at PL80, HDB said.

The trial will be extended to other car parks in the Northshore district, in tandem with the completion of the Build-To-Order flats.

