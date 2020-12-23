Skechers S'pore launches Sailor Moon-themed T-shirts, pullover dresses & more at selected outlets

Footwear store Skechers has launched yet another collaboration with Sailor Moon.

New Sailor Moon collection

This time, the collaboration features designs from "Sailor Moon Crystal", a 2014 adaption of the popular manga series.

The collection features hoodies, pullovers, T-shirts, and knit dresses for women and girls.

It will feature recognisable motifs such as Sailor Moon's crystal wand adorned with a crescent moon and star.

Here's a look at the full collection:

Women's T-shirts (S$49)

Girls' Pullovers (S$49)

Girls' Knit Pullover Dresses(S$59)

Girls' Knit Dress (S$69)

These knit dresses are inspired by the Sailor Guardians' uniform.

Girls' Hoodie (S$59)

Available at selected outlets

For those looking to complete their Sailor Moon collection, here's where you can find them.

Girls' apparel: Skechers Bugis Junction and Jewel Changi Airport.

Women's apparel: Selected Skechers stores including Jurong Point, Wisma Atria, Junction 8, Plaza Singapura and Jewel Changi Airport.

The women's collection is also available online via Lazada and Shopee.

Top image from Skechers Singapore.