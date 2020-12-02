Budget 2021 is coming & MOF wants to hear your suggestions

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is inviting Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget 2021.

The Budget is scheduled to be presented in February 2021, and those who wish to share their views may do so from Dec. 2, 2020 until Jan. 8, 2021.

Multiple channels for Singaporeans to provide suggestions

According to MOF, Singaporeans may provide their suggestions for the upcoming Budget through several channels over the next six weeks.

Themes include the economy, workforce, society and community, a safe and smart nation, as well as environmental sustainability.

REACH (reaching everyone for active [email protected]) will be holding a Pre-Budget Conversation on Dec. 2, 2020, as part of the SG Together's Emerging Stronger Conversations.

Both virtual and physical listening points provided

The session will be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, and Chairman of REACH and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of National Development Tan Kiat How.

REACH will also have virtual and physical Listening Points set up at various high traffic nodes to reach out to Singaporeans, with details found on the REACH Budget 2021 microsite.

At the same time, People's Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations will reach out to Singaporeans via virtual Ask Kopi #shareyourviews engagement platforms.

More details regarding these sessions can be found on the PA website.

Top image via Unsplash.