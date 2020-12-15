S'pore & Vietnam aim to finalise green lane arrangement by early 2021

Singapore and Vietnam will quickly conclude ongoing discussions on reinstating regular commercial return flights between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Singapore among the first to have green lane with Vietnam

Both sides are also in the midst of discussing a green lane that will facilitate essential business and official travel.

Officials are due to finalise the green lane arrangement by early next year, MFA said.

Singapore will be among the first few countries with which Vietnam will resume regular essential business and official travel.

Both countries reaffirm excellent ties

The MFA statement was released after the 13th Singapore-Vietnam Bilateral Consultations was held via video conference on Dec. 15.

During the conference, MFA's Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong and Vietnam's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed "the excellent state" of the strategic partnership between both countries.

They also expressed appreciation for the mutual support given amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including to the nationals residing in each other's countries, the facilitation of their return home, the sharing of information and best practices, and the mutual contribution of medical supplies and equipment.

In addition, both Chee and Nguyen affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation to combat the economic impact of the pandemic, including through boosting economic linkages, resuming air connectivity, facilitating travel between both countries, and maintaining supply chain connectivity.

Both also agreed that there has been a wide-ranging and substantive cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, finance, transport, labour, food and agriculture, technical assistance, as well as defence and security.

Nevertheless, there are still opportunities to expand cooperation in emerging areas like start-ups and innovation, digital economy, legal and judicial cooperation, cybersecurity, and Smart Nation initiatives.

Chee and Nguyen also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and asserted the importance of strengthening Asean's unity and centrality, deepening economic integration, and upholding multilateralism.

Chee further congratulated Vietnam on its successful Asean Chairmanship in 2020 and leadership of Asean's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Isaac Matthew & Markus Winkler via Unsplash