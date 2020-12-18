S'poreans can now visit Thailand without a visa, 14-day quarantine still required

Here's some even better news if you are still missing Thailand.

Singaporeans can now travel to Thailand without the need of a visa, as part of the country's attempt to boost its tourism sector by relaxing restrictions for 56 countries, Bloomberg reported.

Other countries include the U.S., Japan, Australia and France.

Quarantine and health certificate still required

However, travellers will still need to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon entry into the country.

They must also carry a health certificate as proof that they are free of Covid-19, 72 hours prior to travel, and have a booking at a quarantine hotel, the Bangkok Post reported.

In addition, visitors will also be subjected to three Covid-19 tests while under quarantine, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesilp Visanuyothin, said.

He added that more testing for visitors could potentially shorten the quarantine period to 10 days in the coming months. Previously, visitors only needed to take two tests.

Meanwhile, the normal 30-day visa will be extended to 45 days, with citizens from five countries, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Korea, allowed to stay for up to 90 days.

Removal of visa is latest easing of measures by Thailand

According to Bloomberg, the removal of the need for a visa is the latest easing of measures by Thailand, amidst a sluggish response to its Special Tourist Visa Scheme.

Previously, Thailand extended the Special Tourist Visa to every country in the world after a total of only 825 people from 29 different countries, and six luxury yachts took up the scheme in about two months.

The STV had been first launched on Sep. 30, 2020, and was initially only available to people from countries deemed as low-risk.

This condition for availability was blamed as the reason for the low number of people taking up the visa.

Thailand saw a total of 1,201 foreign visitors in Oct. 2020, as a result of entry restrictions being eased, compared to 3.07 million in the same month in 2019.

Here's what Singaporeans previously required to travel to Thailand:

Top image from Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook