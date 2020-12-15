S'pore to launch new segregated travel lane for business, official & high economic value travellers

Singapore will launch a new segregated travel lane (STL) aimed at business travellers, as part of the nation's efforts to re-open borders in a controlled and safe manner.

This new initiative, called [email protected], was announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

Have to stay at segregated facilities

Travellers entering Singapore under the STL will be required to stay within a "bubble" at segregated facilities.

Such facilities will have to put in place measures to segregate STL travellers from non-STL travellers.

For example, while travellers will be allowed to meet with local visitors, there will be floor-to-ceiling dividers separating travellers from local visitors.

Staff serving STL travellers within the segregated facilities will also have to undergo routine testing every 14 days.

Within the segregated facilities, travellers will have to stay within their pre-declared travel group of up to five travellers.

They will not be allowed to mingle with other travellers outside of this group.

In addition, they will also have to abide by all prevailing national Safe Management Measures (SMMs), including the use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry.

Applications will begin in January 2021

In a separate press release, it is revealed that the travel lane will only be open to a "limited number" of business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries who are staying in Singapore for short-term stays of up to 14 days.

Applications will open in the middle of January 2021, and the first travellers will be able to arrive from the second half of January 2021.

Travellers under the [email protected] scheme will also be required to undergo an enhanced testing regime.

They will have to present a valid negative Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test prior to leaving their home country, and obtain a PCR test on arrival in Singapore.

They will also be required to take Antigen Rapid Tests (ART) on the third, fifth, seventh and eleventh day, as long as the traveller remains at the segregated facility.

