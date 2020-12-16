Back

It's official: S'pore hawker culture has been listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

This is Singapore's first inscription on the intangible cultural heritage list.

Jason Fan | December 16, 2020, 11:09 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Hawker culture has been officially added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural heritage of Humanity, at the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC), which was held online.

This is Singapore's first inscription on the intangible cultural heritage list, which currently has over 460 entries.

Well-deserved recognition for hawkers

Singapore first submitted hawker culture to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list in March 2019.

The recommendation was adopted by a 24-member committee, and was witnessed by representatives of 117 State Parties and accredited non-governmental organisations to the 2003 Conventions for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In response to the results, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that hawker culture holds a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans from all walks of life, and has instilled a greater sense of pride for our hawker culture.

In a separate Facebook post, he also said that the award is especially meaningful for Singapore's hawkers, and is a "well-deserved" recognition of their craft.

To celebrate Singapore's successful inscription of hawker culture in Singapore, a three-week SGHawkerFest will be launched on Dec. 26, 2020, lasting till Jan. 11, 2021.

The activities include online treasure hunts, quizzes and virtual badges for completed quizzes, which can be exchanged for dining vouchers redeemable from a list of 29 participating hawker centres located islandwide.

More details of the SG HawkerFest will be released at its launch.

Related Stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Visit Singapore. 

Funeral director Alverna Cher remanded for psychiatric evaluation for 3 weeks

She will return to court on Jan. 7, 2021.

December 17, 2020, 09:56 AM

Rare sighting of white myna at Choa Chu Kang intrigues nature lovers

Cute.

December 17, 2020, 09:27 AM

12 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 16 include S'poreans returning from India, Indonesia & Australia

This brings the total number of cases to 58,353.

December 16, 2020, 10:38 PM

Man hangs full-sized bicycle on MRT grab poles, swears colourfully at commuters

For last mile transportation, perhaps.

December 16, 2020, 07:15 PM

5 men & 3 women arrested after fight in Boat Quay club, police searching for man to assist investigations

Anyone with information should contact the police.

December 16, 2020, 07:12 PM

This PAW Patrol-themed treasure hunt will wrap up the holidays for your kids perfectly this festive season

If you think festive Christmas shopping is exhausting, wait till you have kids in tow.

December 16, 2020, 06:01 PM

KNS restaurant at Jurong suspended for 2 weeks over cockroach infestation, fined S$1200

Food handlers at the restaurant will also have to re-take and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course.

December 16, 2020, 05:48 PM

5 EZ-Link hacks you probably didn’t know existed but totally should know

Many things you can do on the EZ-Link app.

December 16, 2020, 05:45 PM

Zoom setting up R&D centre in S'pore, will hire hundreds of engineering staff

It will also be doubling its capacity at its data centre in Singapore.

December 16, 2020, 05:17 PM

Woman spent 12 years raising son alone, now supports & befriends other single mums

Stories of Us: Monique Tugas raised her eldest child as a single mother for more than 12 years. She tells us about why she volunteers with Daughters of Tomorrow, to mentor and support other women who may be dealing with difficulties in their lives.

December 16, 2020, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.