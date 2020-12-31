We asked random people in S'pore about the best & worst things that happened to them in 2020

2020 will go down as a unique period in our lifetimes.

As we bring an end to this crazy whirlwind of a year, Mothership asked Singaporeans how their 2020 went — from the highs to the lows — and also what they're looking forward to next year.

Gerrard, 27

What he's doing now: Working as a copywriter

What's the best thing that hapened to you in 2020?

G: “Best thing… getting the house? My BTO in Toa Payoh. That's probably it. But its also quite scary lah. It’s two sided. Yeah the house, I think.”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

G: “I’m trying to think if anybody died… did anybody die? My hamster died? But I don’t think that’s the worst thing. We made an obituary and all.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

G: “… My wedding? Took me a long time to think about that one!”

Sharmine, 16

What she's doing now: Waiting for her results

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

S: “That I’m shortlisted for an interview in the course I really want.” MS: “What course is that?” S: “Nursing.”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

S: “Hmmmm let’s just say Covid.” MS: “You got Covid?” S: “No I didn’t, but... because of it I’m more not wanting to be close with people, and because of that, I’m not really wanting to put effort into studying.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

S: "To being a nurse!"

Ying, 28

What she's doing now: Working as a business associate

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

Y: “Getting closer to our neighbours and our neighbours' dog." MS: "What kind of dog?" Y: “Border Collie.”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

Y: “I had to postpone my studies, I was going to go back to school.” MS: "What were you going to study?" Y: “Business.” MS: "Where?" Y: “In Boston.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

Y: "Same as Sharmine, to study!"

Pabodha, 32

What she's doing now: Stay at home mum

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

P: "I got pregnant again." MS: "How many months?" P: "Two months." MS: “How many kids do you have already?” P: "One child."

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

P: "My child was a typically delayed child. It took some time for her to walk. I thought she wouldn’t be able to walk but now she’s okay, so that’s not so bad.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

P: "I’m not a Singaporean, I’m from Sri Lanka. So I want this Covid thing to be finished so my parents can come when I’m delivering my second baby so we can be a family together.”

Lucas, 21

What he's doing now: Working in customer service and waiting for university

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

L: "Don’t really have one… nothing really stands out."

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

L: "Just not being able to socialise outside? With friends and that kind of thing I guess. I didn’t think it was that important before but with this pandemic I’ve understood why it’s important I guess. So that’s a learning experience.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

L: “I guess I’m currently taking up a new job. I just started one or two weeks ago. I guess that’s something I’m looking forward to for the time being.” MS: "You're not looking forward to uni?" L: "Not really, honestly speaking.”

Asnawi, 22

What he's doing now: Studying at university

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

A: “Probably finding a girlfriend.” MS: “I'm guessing this is your girlfriend?” A: “Yeah.” MS: “Great answer!”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

A: “I will say not getting to meet people whenever I want to. And also, because we have to shrink our group meetings to five so sometimes we have to — some people have to be sacrificed in a way. We have to split the days where we can meet up with our friends. Yeah, and also some CCA events that I’ve been looking forward to this year have been postponed. So basically, we were supposed to go to Portugal for this [percussion band] competition. And also we were supposed to have some busking events for charity but because of Covid-19 we couldn’t have these social gatherings. It was quite a bummer.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

A: “I would say going for concerts, if that's even possible. I really miss having fun and just being able to see my favourite artist live and singing along to their music.” MS: “Who do you want to see the most?” A: “Panic! At the Disco? Maybe Fall Out Boy again? Or Rex Orange County.”

Hadhinah, 21

What she's doing now: Studying at university

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

H: "Uhh I got to meet people who I don’t usually spend a lot of time with. Usually I’m always in school and stuff but with everything brought over to home-based — I wouldn’t say its the best thing but it’s a different life experience I guess.” MS: “That’s the best thing? He said the best thing was finding a girlfriend.” H: “(Laughs) Oh yeah, that too!”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

H: "I don’t think personally to me, but this whole situation of the lives lost — this whole situation is just quite bad in general. The situation in Singapore is quite okay. But I think the news from other countries and stuff, it can take a toll on you I guess.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

H: "Travelling hopefully? Like even to the nearby countries like Malaysia if it’s possible. And concerts.” MS: “Same bands?” H: “Yeah, same!”

Adam, 39

What he's doing now: Working as a sales executive in the construction industry

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

A: “Uhh, I still have my job?”

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

A: “Actually it doesn’t really affect me much, but from what I know the market isn’t doing very well so more or less we are worried what’s going to happen next.” MS: “You're worried about the future?” A: “Yeah.”

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

A: “Hopefully the Covid situation will become better and things will resume to normal.” MS: “When things become normal what do you wanna do the most?” A: "Maybe plan for a holiday trip overseas? Maybe Australia?

My grandmother, 80

What she's doing now: Enjoying her golden years.

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

G: “Hmmmm I don't know what to say!” MS: "There was nothing good about 2020?" G: "Well, this year I'm grateful that I was healthy, and I could go for my walks and have a bit of fun."

What's the worst thing that happened to you in 2020?

G: “I was afraid that as I got older I wouldn't be able to walk or that I would start getting other types of illnesses that would stop me from being able to enjoy life."

What are you looking forward to the most in 2021?

G: "As long as I'm healthy and happy, I'll be content."

Portrait Mode is a photo essay series documenting the lives and experiences of people and things in Singapore, seen through the lenses of our young photographers at Mothership.

Top image by Andrew Koay