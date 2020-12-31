S'pore should ban bicycles without brakes, a.k.a. fixie & BMX bikes: Advisory panel

Bicycles without brakes should be banned from Singapore footpaths and roads, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) said on Dec. 30, 2020.

This proposed ban would affect fixed-gear bicycles, also known as fixie bikes, as well as bicycle motocross (BMX) bikes.

What panel said in report recommendations

In its report submitted to the Ministry of Transport, AMAP said: "After consulting technical experts, studying other jurisdictions' experience, and engaging various stakeholders, the panel recommends that there should be a minimum brake requirement for all bicycles used on public paths and roads."

The panel said this would improve safety for both riders and path users.

Fixies and BMX without brakes could be disallowed

Fixies, the panel added, are mainly used for recreational cycling or for track cycling, which inexperienced cyclists may find challenging to stop while riding.

It will also affect BMX bicycles, which are off-road sport bicycles used for racing and stunt riding.

If accepted, this proposed rule will have an impact on both types of bicycles that are currently readily bought and sold in Singapore.

Fatal accident occurred due to brakeless bicycle

Fixie bicycles attracted public scrutiny in January 2020.

A 13-year-old girl, who was an inexperienced cyclist, fell off a multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris and died, after she collided with a metal railing.

She was riding down a ramp using a fixie bike that belonged to her friend.

AMAP noted that the girl was unable to stop the bicycle.

The panel wrote: "Although these bicycles could have handbrakes installed, owners tended not to do so, as it would be perceived as cooler, and had lower maintenance costs."

Background on fixies and BMX bikes

Fixed-gear bicycles generally do not have handbrakes.

They rely on the rider's pedal resistance to stop instead.

BMX bicycles without brakes are mostly used for sport, such as off-road riding, stunt riding and racing.

Bicycles should have at least one brake to be on public paths & roads

With the proposed recommendations, all users of fixed-gear bicycles will have to install at least one handbrake to use the devices on paths and roads.

BMX bicycles, the panel found, are more often used in controlled environments, such as cycling parks, and less so for commute.

Cyclists who use them outside of controlled environments, such as along paths and roads, will have to install at least one brake, the panel said.

The panel also recommended in its report that regulations on third-party liability insurance (TPLI) should not be imposed on non-commercial users of bicycles at this point, as the current high cost of getting insured will deter many non-commercial users from taking up active mobility modes.

