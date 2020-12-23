Back

Steam sale: 88% off The Sims 4, heavy discounts on other popular games like FIFA, Halo

Woohoo.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 23, 2020, 06:45 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Several games are currently on sale on Steam as part of their Steam Winter Sale.

As some titles receive heavy discounts in this time period, here are some titles that you might be interested in picking up during the holiday season.

The Sims 4 (S$5.98, was S$49.90)

Screenshot via Steam

Slime Rancher (S$6, was S$20)

Screenshot via Steam

Fallout 4 (S$12.15, was S$40.50)

Screenshot via Steam

Watch Dogs 2 (S$15.98, was S$79.90)

Screenshot via Steam

FIFA 21 (S$39.95, was S$79.90)

Screenshot via Steam

Death Stranding (S$ 39.95, was S$79.90)

Screenshot via Steam

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (S$29.90, was S$49.99)

Screenshot via Steam

DOOM Eternal (S$26.82, was S$81.30)

Screenshot via Steam

More titles and details can be found on the Steam client or the website here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via The Sims 4's Steam store page

Lawyers engaged to represent man, 35, accused of Felicia Teo's 2007 murder

He will be held in remand for another week.

December 24, 2020, 10:31 AM

Projection shows on Merlion, The Fullerton Hotel & ArtScience Museum in end-Dec. 2020

Pretty.

December 24, 2020, 10:13 AM

2 S'poreans talk about being bullied as 'awkward' teens despite confronting & scolding bullies

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 24, 2020, 10:11 AM

S'pore confirms first Covid-19 case with B117, the more contagious UK strain

Another variant.

December 24, 2020, 03:55 AM

SPP chairman Jose Raymond retires from politics to focus on expanding business

He thanked many of the people he met on his political journey.

December 24, 2020, 03:23 AM

At least 1 case of new UK Covid-19 strain found among imported cases in S'pore: MOH

11 cases are 'preliminary positive' and pending confirmatory results.

December 23, 2020, 11:50 PM

Mother shrew sighted leading its babies in a 'caravan' in Queenstown

Shrews are not rats.

December 23, 2020, 10:18 PM

Halal Monster Curry, 'Monster Planet', opens at Causeway Point with monster-size curry & burgers

Yum.

December 23, 2020, 06:49 PM

S'pore influencers say pillows on sale were new & a 'social experiment' by local media company

So many accounts.

December 23, 2020, 06:17 PM

@POTUS Twitter account followers will be reset to zero when Biden takes over from Trump

The @FLOTUS and @PressSec Twitter accounts will also be reset to zero.

December 23, 2020, 05:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.