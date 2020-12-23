Steam sale: 88% off The Sims 4, heavy discounts on other popular games like FIFA, Halo

Several games are currently on sale on Steam as part of their Steam Winter Sale.

As some titles receive heavy discounts in this time period, here are some titles that you might be interested in picking up during the holiday season.

The Sims 4 (S$5.98, was S$49.90)

Slime Rancher (S$6, was S$20)

Fallout 4 (S$12.15, was S$40.50)

Watch Dogs 2 (S$15.98, was S$79.90)

FIFA 21 (S$39.95, was S$79.90)

Death Stranding (S$ 39.95, was S$79.90)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (S$29.90, was S$49.99)

DOOM Eternal (S$26.82, was S$81.30)

More titles and details can be found on the Steam client or the website here.

Top image via The Sims 4's Steam store page