These rock slabs look just like bacon & roasted pork, internet confused

A viral Facebook post have made the internet a bit hungry for rocks that happen to look like roasted pork or bacon.

The Facebook post, which was posted on Dec. 17, has been shared over 3,400 times.

Here it is.

A booming industry

Turns out, finding such "meat rocks" has created a lucrative industry.

According to the Viewing Stone Association of North America (a website run by two stone connoisseurs), meat rocks are usually made up of "agates, chalcedony" and "different colours of Jasper."

The search for such rocks is a booming industry in China - the Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that these meat-shaped rocks even have a special museum in Lushan, China.

These rocks are even presented in unique ways.

These rocks are also displayed alongside chilies and vegetables, there are even guidelines on classifying the meat rocks and deciding what kind of meat rock is of high quality.

A good specimen could fetch a good sum of money as well.

Top image via Daniel Arenson's Facebook post