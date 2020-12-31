SIA cabin crew & pilot with Covid-19 adhered to mandated in-flight and layover measures: CAAS

Preliminary investigations on two SIA individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 show that they did adhere to the mandated in-flight and layover measures, including wearing masks, minimising contact with passengers and locals, and staying in their hotel rooms throughout their layovers, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Dec. 30

The cabin crew member, who had a layover in New York, and the pilot, who had a layover in London, did interact with immigration officers and hotel staff.

Protocol for returning air crew on Singapore carriers requires a Covid-19 PCR test seven days after their return to Singapore.

The cabin crew was first tested on December 23 and again on December 25, both with inconclusive results. An additional test on December 27 returned positive.

He had been isolated at home since December 25 after he obtained the result of the first test. Following the positive test result on December 27, he was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.

CAAS said that his fellow crew members, and the passengers who were seated in the section of the aircraft cabin served by him, have all tested negative for Covid-19.

The pilot was tested on December 23, his result on a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on December 25 was negative.

However he developed a fever on December 26, and went to a clinic the next day for another PCR test.

The test returned positive on December 29.

He was conveyed to the NCID on the same day.

While the pilot had no contact with passengers on board the flight, CAAS said that he had collected his meal from a hotel staff who delivered it to his room.

MOH has issued Quarantine Orders for all identified close contacts.

CAAS tightening measures

Following these positive cases, as well as the general situation around some parts of the world, CAAS will further tighten measures to ensure the safety and well-being of air crew, and to safeguard public health in Singapore.

These enhanced measures are:

Air crew on layover will be required to further minimise their contact with locals. For example, food delivered through room service should be left outside the room at the door instead of being handed over.

Increase the frequency of PCR tests for crew. Those who layover in "high risk destinations" will be required to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests on arrival and on the 3rd and 7th day following their return to Singapore. Crew will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their 7th day PCR test.

Crew travelling to and from the United Kingdom personal have been required to don full personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves since Dec. 24 2020. Crew travelling to and from South Africa will also start doing so for flights with immediate effect.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images