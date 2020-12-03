S’porean streams 4-star Carlton Hotel SHN 24/7, says he felt like he was ushered into 'Nazi camp'

A Singaporean man currently serving his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) in Singapore is documenting his experience by live-streaming his entire 14-day stay at Carlton Hotel, after returning home for the first time in 17 years.

Travel vlogger Jason Ng, who previously lived abroad in China, the U.S. and South Korea, also spoke about his experience travelling from the airport to his SHN hotel, and noted that the process could have been done "a lot better".

He even compared the process to being "ushered in a Nazi concentration camp", noting that the staff was speaking in a very "totalitarian" manner.

SHN process can be improved

Upon arriving in Singapore, the 44-year-old remarked that everything felt "very new" in Singapore, after returning to Singapore for the first time in 17 years, and that he felt like he was a "foreigner in his own country".

When talking about his SHN experience, although he criticised certain aspects of it, Ng noted that it would be unfair to complain about it, given that everything was free.

"My principle is you don't complain about things that are free," said Ng.

However, he did give certain suggestions to improve the process, including clearer communications, which would make the experience more pleasant.

"The process honestly made be feel like I'm being ushered into a Nazi concentration camp," said Ng.

Wanted more instructions and information

He said that most of the people on his flight were foreigners, and that they were colour tagged, ushered and told to wait in a certain area the moment they arrived in Singapore.

"We were told nothing about where we are going, what is happening... I think the whole process would have been a lot more friendly and pleasant if the staff gave clear instructions as to what's happening and what's going on," said Ng.

He said that although he knew which hotel he was heading to, the rest of the people on his flight were largely too scared to ask, since they were foreigners.

"I kind of feel like the staff are not very forthcoming about providing information. So they were just simply telling you 'go there', or 'do that'. Like a totalitarian dictator kind of thing," said Ng.

According to Ng, although Singaporeans may understand the "very Singaporean style" of just following official instructions, he said that most foreigners may be unfamiliar with this, and may feel uneasy during the whole process as a result.

You can watch the full video of his experience here:

Top image via Singaporean in Korea/America/Japan's YouTube channel.