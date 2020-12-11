Back

S'porean, 22, allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea & visit friend, later tested positive for Covid-19

She is among the two Singaporeans who will be charged for breaching SHN.

Tanya Ong | December 11, 2020, 10:06 AM

On Dec. 11, 22-year-old Nurul Afiqah Binte Mohammed will be charged in court for breaching Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements.

Apart from her, another 40-year-old man, Mohd Noor Salam Bin Mohd Yusof, will also be charged.

Nurul allegedly breached SHN, went to multiple places

Nurul arrived in Singapore from Australia on Mar. 21, 2020, and was served with an SHN for the period of Mar. 21 to Apr. 4.

On Mar. 23 2020, she allegedly left her declared place of residence in Woodlands Drive and went to Causeway Point to buy bubble tea. She then went to Nanyang Polytechnic.

On Apr. 2 and 3, 2020, she allegedly went to Punggol Field to assist her friend with wedding preparations. On both occasions, other members of her friend’s household were also present.

Nurul visited Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Apr. 12 as she was feeling unwell. She subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted into KTPH.

Noor visited mother & other places

Noor arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on Mar. 26 and was served with an SHN for the period of Mar. 26 to Apr. 10.

On Mar. 31 2020, he allegedly left his declared place of residence in Woodlands Street and took public transport to his mother’s residence in Choa Chu Kang.

Along the way, he visited Choa Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On Apr. 2, he allegedly left his mother’s residence and went to three locations (Choa Chu Kang HDB Branch, Limbang Kopitiam and the vicinity of Limbang Shopping Centre).

Complying with SHN requirement

Those who fail to comply with SHN requirements, including persons who tamper with and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19-Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The penalty may be a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Members of public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or call 6812 5555.

