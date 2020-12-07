Ventilation duct at Shaw Nex fell due to excessive condensation leading to accumulated water

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has released the findings on the ventilation duct that fell at Shaw Theatres, Nex.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 30, saw the duct come crashing down during a screening of "Tenet", injuring two patrons.

According to the Professional Engineer appointed by the mall, the chain of events had started due to unforeseen excessive condensation.

This led to a significant amount of water accumulating in the layer of acoustic material surrounding the Air-Conditioning & Mechanical Ventilation (ACMV) dropper duct.

Over a sustained period, the weight of the water overloaded the brackets that were supporting the ACMV dropper duct, causing the brackets to give way.

BCA added that the engineer's findings tallied with their own.

Other cinema owners in Singapore have been instructed to conduct checks on their ACMV systems and ducts, and no similar cause for concern was observed.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Gregory Athanasius/Google Maps