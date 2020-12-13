Photos: Sanrio-themed light installations at Sentosa now till Jan. 3, 2021

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, Sentosa's Island Lights is back for its fourth edition.

For this round, the Sanrio-themed installations feature popular characters such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Pose with a total of seven installations, including:

A Hello Kitty recreation of the Sentosa Gateway arch

An eight-metre-tall installation of the colourful waterslides

My Melody mini-maze featuring past landmarks, such as the Ferry Terminal

A 12-metre feature panel along Siloso Beach

Here's a look at them:

Things to know before visiting

For purposes of safe distancing, visitors are visitors are required to book a slot before going down, for a maximum of five persons per booking.

There slots are available every night for the duration of the event:

7:30pm to 8:30pm

8:30pm to 9:30pm

9:30pm to 10:30pm

If you want to plan your route, here's an event map for the purpose.

