Photos: Sanrio-themed light installations at Sentosa now till Jan. 3, 2021

Night lights.

Mandy How | December 13, 2020, 06:47 PM

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, Sentosa's Island Lights is back for its fourth edition.

For this round, the Sanrio-themed installations feature popular characters such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Pose with a total of seven installations, including:

  • A Hello Kitty recreation of the Sentosa Gateway arch

  • An eight-metre-tall installation of the colourful waterslides

  • My Melody mini-maze featuring past landmarks, such as the Ferry Terminal

  • A 12-metre feature panel along Siloso Beach

Here's a look at them:

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Things to know before visiting

For purposes of safe distancing, visitors are visitors are required to book a slot before going down, for a maximum of five persons per booking.

There slots are available every night for the duration of the event:

  • 7:30pm to 8:30pm

  • 8:30pm to 9:30pm

  • 9:30pm to 10:30pm

If you want to plan your route, here's an event map for the purpose.

Top image via via Sentosa Development Corporation

