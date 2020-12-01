Back

Man who left pork on HDB corridor leaves Malay neighbour apologetic note & snacks

Apology accepted.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 01, 2020, 03:30 PM

A 53-year-old man made news for leaving a piece of raw pork on the corridor ledge outside his house earlier this month.

As bizarre as it sounds, the man explained that he left the raw meat out there to feed the crows.

He did not expect that blood and fat from the meat would drip to the unit below where his Malay neighbours live.

The Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Nov. 30 that the man felt apologetic towards the affected neighbours.

He told the reporter on the evening of Nov. 29 that he visited the neighbours three times in the past two weeks to apologise for his actions.

"It's my bad. If I did something wrong, I have to own up to it," he said.

Speaking to Zaobao, the Malay neighbours said that the man left two bags of snacks and an apologetic note at their doorstep two weeks ago.

He subsequently came to explain himself again and brought more snacks for the family recently.

The family said the man's apology was enough and they kindly rejected the snacks he bought for them.

Top photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook and courtesy of Lianhe Zaobao

Top photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook and courtesy of Lianhe Zaobao

