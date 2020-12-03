Sentosa to light up with Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty from Dec. 12, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021

If you are a fan of Hello Kitty or looking for a new place to capture photos for your Instagram, you will be happy to know that some of your favourite Sanrio characters will be making an appearance at Siloso beach on Sentosa.

From Dec. 12, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, Sentosa is holding a festive beach light-up, called Island Lights with Sanrio characters.

Larger-than-life light installations

The light-up along Siloso beach will feature beloved Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars, alongside classic retro icons from Singapore's past.

This includes past landmarks, such as an eight-metre-tall installation of a former attraction’s colourful waterslides, old-school monorails and cable cars.

Visitors to the light-up will be able to snap photos and view 12-metre-long LED neon outlines of loveable Sanrio characters.

Here are some artist's impressions of Hello Kitty and My Melody.

Free admission, reservations open on Dec. 7

While admission to the activity is free, visitors are required to reserve their visits to the light-up to facilitate safe distancing measures.

Guests can register up to five persons per visit, and choose any of the three time slots available each night:

7.30pm to 8.30pm

8.30pm to 9.30pm

9.30pm to 10.30pm

Bookings can be made up to five days in advance, with reservations for the first day of the event (Dec. 12) opening on Monday (Dec. 7).

During your slot, you can head to Sapphire Pavilion along Siloso Beach, and present the reservation confirmation email with a valid identification to enter Island Lights with Sanrio characters for free.

For more information, you can head to Sentosa's website.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Sentosa's website