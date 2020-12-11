The Salted Plum closing down Circular Road & Suntec City outlets on Dec. 13, 2020

The Salted Plum, which serves hearty Taiwanese cuisine with a contemporary twist, is closing down both its outlets at Circular Road and in Suntec City.

The final day of operations will be on Dec. 13, 2020.

The impending closure after four years of operations was suddenly announced on Facebook on Dec. 10.

The post only hinted at how 2020 has taken its toll on the business.

The Suntec City outlet, its second, had just opened in August 2019.

The Salted Plum wrote:

It has been a challenging year for us and it is with a heavy heart that we write this note to announce the closure of both our Circular Road and Suntec City outlets on 13 December 2020. It has been a fruitful 4 years since we started serving you casual and affordable Taiwanese fare in the heart of CBD.

Well-known for its Taiwanese fare

The Salted Plum is famous for its braised pork belly and signature sweet potato congee.

The eatery constantly updated its menu to push out new flavours and dishes -- some times to the chagrin of customers who could no longer find the dishes they have come to love as they became substituted by others.

But over time, many of the dishes developed the "familiar taste" hallmark of highly palatable food that people keep going back to.

All photos via The Salted Plum