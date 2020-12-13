Salt & lychee Pepsi available at Cheers S'pore for S$2.60

Another novel soda flavour has been spotted at convenience stores in Singapore.

Priced at S$2.60 each, the Salt and Litchi Pepsi can be found at Cheers outlets.

The drink is directly imported from Japan.

We got one for a quick taste test:

As expected, the drink tastes like a combination of lychee, Pepsi, and salt, with a lingering lychee aftertaste.

The salty flavour is also reminiscent of the popular Himalaya Salt Candy.

The ingredient list, however, may be off-putting for the health-conscious:

While we think the bottle of fructose is a solid 7/10, others were not too sure about it.

Japanese Salt and Litchi Pepsi.

Tastes like melting plastic and sugar🤮 pic.twitter.com/Z7ZzzebOyU — 🇺🇸🎄Tommy Karate🎄🇺🇸 (@ThomasKaratis) October 20, 2020

although soda flavors? not so sure about that. salt and litchi pepsi is a miss for me — ⭐💜 Mimi Yamashita-Maruki #MIMI-YA 💜⭐ (@Supurreme) August 26, 2020

Ah well.

Top image via Cheers, Joshua Lee