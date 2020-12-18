Salmon sashimi & sushi buffet at JEM from S$33.80 till end Feb. 2021

From now till the end of Feb. 2021, Shaburi & Kintan Buffet at JEM will offer a salmon sashimi and sushi buffet as part of its seasonal menu.

At Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, diners can opt for either Shaburi (Japanese Shabu-Shabu) or Kintan Buffet (Japanese BBQ), or a combo buffet.

The 90-minute buffet will consist of a variety of salmon dishes as well as other food items such as:

Salmon Sashimi

Fried Salmon Skin

Basil Cheese Salmon Aburi Sushi Roll

Salmon Spinach Pancake

Salmon Cream Udon

Signature cuts of beef, pork and chicken

Side dishes such as karaage and kimchi

Prices

The price of the buffet will vary depending on which you choose:

Shaburi (Seasonal Salmon Shabu)

Japanese Hotpot buffet with 30 items

S$33.80 for lunch

S$39.80 for dinner

View the menu here

Kintan Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Buffet)

Japanese BBQ buffet with 49 items

S$37.80 for lunch

S$47.80 for dinner

View the menu here

Combo Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Combo)

Japanese Hotpot & BBQ buffet with 61 items

S$41.80 for lunch

S$53.80 for dinner

View the menu here

View the post here.

Shaburi & Kintan Buffet

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #03-11/12 JEM, Singapore 608549

Opening hours: Lunch: 11:30pm to 5pm, daily

Dinner: 5pm to 10pm, daily

