Royal Caribbean cruise turns back to S'pore after Covid-19 case found on board

Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas has turned back to Singapore after a confirmed Covid-19 case was found aboard.

The ship left Singapore on Dec. 7, and had finished its second day at sea before the news broke.

On the morning of Dec. 9, however, the case was confirmed positive.

The ship has arrived in Singapore this morning.

Suspected case found on board

An announcement had been made by the ship's captain around 1:50am, saying that they will be heading back to Singapore, Cruise Critic reported.

Guests were also told to stay in their rooms.

Royal Caribbean added in a statement that all guests and crew who have had close contact with the potential patient have been identified and isolated. Those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus.

Upon arrival, the captain provided an update saying a guest was feeling unwell and tested positive for Covid-19, the Straits Times reported.

Health protocols

The ship has a capacity of around 4,000 guests but is restricted to just 50 per cent occupancy at maximum currently.

On the ship, all Covid-19 prevention measures in Singapore apply as well, like mask-wearing and safe distancing measures.

According to Royal Caribbean's health protocols, in the event a guest tests positive for Covid-19, a "tiered" response plan would then go into effect. This plan would ensure that guests can get home "safely" and not be "stuck in quarantine" on the cruise ship.

Top photo via YouTube video.

