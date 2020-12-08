2-storey colonial-style black & white Buona Vista bungalow houses 'most beautiful' Starbucks in S'pore

Coffee chain Starbucks has a lot of pretty outlets all around the world, Singapore included.

But one Starbucks outlet in Singapore, in particular, seems to be a cut above the rest.

According to Starbucks Singapore, the Rochester Park outlet has been touted as "the most beautiful" Starbucks in Singapore.

Five minutes away from Buona Vista MRT

For the uninitiated, it is a five-minute walk away from Buona Vista MRT and first opened in 2011.

It is located in a colonial-style black and white bungalow and is one of few standalone Starbucks outlets in Singapore.

Two-storey outlet

This is a two-storey outlet with more seating area on the second floor.

The top floor also has a non-airconditioned balcony area where customers can feel like they're away from the city thanks to the surrounding greenery.

Here are sone more photos:

Just like most Starbucks outlets in Singapore, the Rochester Park outlet provides the following amenities:

Pour over brew

Free wi-fi

Mobile order and pay service

Location

37 Rochester Drive Singapore 138640

Opening hours: 7:30am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Starbucks Singapore and @aenbiarshystpp on Instagram.