Back

2-storey colonial-style black & white Buona Vista bungalow houses 'most beautiful' Starbucks in S'pore

Old but gold.

Fasiha Nazren | December 08, 2020, 04:22 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Coffee chain Starbucks has a lot of pretty outlets all around the world, Singapore included.

But one Starbucks outlet in Singapore, in particular, seems to be a cut above the rest.

According to Starbucks Singapore, the Rochester Park outlet has been touted as "the most beautiful" Starbucks in Singapore.

Five minutes away from Buona Vista MRT

For the uninitiated, it is a five-minute walk away from Buona Vista MRT and first opened in 2011.

It is located in a colonial-style black and white bungalow and is one of few standalone Starbucks outlets in Singapore.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Photo from @aenbiarshystpp on Instagram.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Two-storey outlet

This is a two-storey outlet with more seating area on the second floor.

The top floor also has a non-airconditioned balcony area where customers can feel like they're away from the city thanks to the surrounding greenery.

Here are sone more photos:

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Photo from @aenbiarshystpp on Instagram.

Just like most Starbucks outlets in Singapore, the Rochester Park outlet provides the following amenities:

  • Pour over brew

  • Free wi-fi

  • Mobile order and pay service

Location

37 Rochester Drive Singapore 138640

Opening hours: 7:30am to 10pm, daily

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Starbucks Singapore and @aenbiarshystpp on Instagram.

Russian YouTuber arrested for alleged abuse after pregnant girlfriend dies on livestream

The man had reportedly continued his livestream despite her death.

December 08, 2020, 04:49 PM

90-year-old lady is first person in the world to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccine.

December 08, 2020, 04:09 PM

Street vendors along Waterloo Street to be allocated fixed lots from Jan. 2021: SLA

There are 19 fortune tellers, 19 flower vendors, 2 reflexologists and a cobbler.

December 08, 2020, 04:01 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 8, none are locally-transmitted

More updates to be provided tonight.

December 08, 2020, 03:50 PM

Thailand beauty pageant contestants fall into dirty pond after bridge gives way

Many still managed to keep a smile on their face as they climbed out.

December 08, 2020, 03:45 PM

Taiwan says it will not use Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines due to safety concerns, not politics

China has had a history of vaccine problems including the use of expired vaccines, Taiwan's Health and Welfare Minister said.

December 08, 2020, 02:58 PM

IKEA will no longer have print catalogues

Everything going online.

December 08, 2020, 01:13 PM

Spectacular footage from drone weaving in & out of Clementi Forest makes it look otherworldly

Bird's eye view.

December 08, 2020, 12:51 PM

New Balance launches 1970s American 'diner' pop-up at Bugis Junction from Dec. 14-27

Retro.

December 08, 2020, 12:33 PM

Hong Kong bans dining from 6pm, closes gyms & salons in bid to contain 4th Covid-19 wave

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the new surge of cases were "more complicated".

December 08, 2020, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.