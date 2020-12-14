2D1N 'Glamping with Manatees' staycation available at River Safari on Dec. 21-27, 2020

Animal lovers, particularly manatee lovers — here's a staycation that allows you to spend more time with your favourite underwater creatures.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore has announced a two-day-one-night (2D1N) programme where you get to spend the night at the Amazon Flooded Forest of River Safari.

Amazon Flooded Forest is home to a herd of 18 manatees and other freshwater creatures.

"Glamping with the Manatees"

The 2D1N stayover includes the following, according to WRS:

• Sleep with manatees in air-conditioned comfort

• Meet a mystery animal

• Reserved seating at Once Upon a River animal presentation

• Get up close to our cheeky squirrel monkeys

• Manatee-inspired activity before bedtime

• Glamp tent complete with amenities

• Hearty dinner and breakfast

The stayover will only be available from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 (last check-out on Dec. 28).

The cost of each tent, accommodating up to four persons, will start from S$699.

While pillows and blankets are provided, participants have to bring your own towels and personal amenity kits.

There are charging points and electrical points inside each tent.

Here's how the interior of the tent looks:

More details about the programme

Due to safe distancing measures, the maximum number of participants that the River Safari can accommodate for this programme is 16 each time.

For safety reasons, only children aged five and above will be allowed.

Each tent must have one adult.

Those who are driving to the River Safari for this programme will have one complimentary parking pass for the duration of your stay.

According to the website, you cannot use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for this programme.

You can find out more information here.

