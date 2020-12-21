2 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to suspend bookings for 1 month due to breach in Covid-19 rules

Two Resorts World Sentosa hotels, the Beach Villas and Equarius Hotel, have to suspend bookings for a month after failing to comply with Safe Management Measures (SMMs), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a media release on Dec. 21.

The two hotels will not be allowed to accept new bookings between Dec. 22, 2020, and Jan. 21, 2021 (both dates inclusive), but are allowed to fulfill existing bookings during this period.

Breach in five-person rule and failed to conduct entry screening

Investigations by STB’s enforcement officers revealed that at least 15 individuals had gathered in a two-storey villa in Beach Villas on Oct. 10, 2020, even though the villa was booked under four of these individuals.

The 15 individuals were not from the same household and therefore it is a breach in the five-person rule.

Beach Villas also did not take steps to conduct entry screening on these individuals and did not implement SafeEntry when the 15 of them checked in.

The other hotel that was banned from accepting new bookings for a month is Equarius Hotel.

STB found that Equarius Hotel had failed to prevent a gathering of 16 individuals in a guest room on Nov. 17, 2020.

The guest room was booked under the names of three of these 16 individuals.

Equarius Hotel also failed to deploy staff at entry points to ensure SafeEntry check-ins and temperature taking for these individuals.

10 hotels and hostels fined so far

To date, 10 hotels and hostels have been fined for breaching SMMs.

STB said that further investigations of the two hotels and individuals involved are underway, and enforcement actions may be taken.

The agency added that it takes a serious view of any breach in SMMs and will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance.

STB also reminds businesses and members of the public that Phase Three will only take effect from Dec. 28.

The current group size limit of up to five people applies till then.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders would face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

Top image via RWS website.