Back

53-year-old grandma looks half her age, attributes it to exercise & healthy diet

And skincare, probably.

Mandy How | December 02, 2020, 06:00 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

About once a year, Puspa Dewi amazes a new batch of social media users with her ability to look impossibly young.

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

The 53-year-old Indonesian recently attained another title that only emphasised her youthfulness: becoming a grandmother.

Here's Puspa, her 56-year-old husband, and grandchild Neil Haver Hadi, who was born in February this year:

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Since then, Puspa has uploaded many more photos of Neil and herself.

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Two sons

Puspa has two sons, Dennis Hadi and Danniel Hadi.

Her younger son Danniel is 23 this year, while Dennis, the father of Neil, will turn 26 this December.

Dennis on the extreme left, and Danniel third from left. Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page.

Puspa with Danniel. Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page.

Puspa with Dennis. Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page.

The walking fountain of youth also celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary this year.

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Here are more photos of Puspa reverse-aging throughout the years:

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

Photo via Puspa Dewi's Instagram page

According to China Press, Puspa attributes her youth to exercise, a healthy diet, and a positive attitude.

In particular, she enjoys dancing, basketball, swimming, and aerobics.

Work wise, Puspa runs HadiKitchen Healthy Catering, which she told Detik was a job she loved.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Puspa Dewi's Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.