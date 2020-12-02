53-year-old grandma looks half her age, attributes it to exercise & healthy diet

About once a year, Puspa Dewi amazes a new batch of social media users with her ability to look impossibly young.

The 53-year-old Indonesian recently attained another title that only emphasised her youthfulness: becoming a grandmother.

Here's Puspa, her 56-year-old husband, and grandchild Neil Haver Hadi, who was born in February this year:

Since then, Puspa has uploaded many more photos of Neil and herself.

Two sons

Puspa has two sons, Dennis Hadi and Danniel Hadi.

Her younger son Danniel is 23 this year, while Dennis, the father of Neil, will turn 26 this December.

The walking fountain of youth also celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary this year.

Here are more photos of Puspa reverse-aging throughout the years:

According to China Press, Puspa attributes her youth to exercise, a healthy diet, and a positive attitude.

In particular, she enjoys dancing, basketball, swimming, and aerobics.

Work wise, Puspa runs HadiKitchen Healthy Catering, which she told Detik was a job she loved.

Top image via Puspa Dewi's Instagram