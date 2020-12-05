Back

Punggol sheltered walkway with 'dumbest design' gets fixed 3 days after viral TikTok video posted

Very fast.

Joshua Lee | December 05, 2020, 07:22 PM

Just three days after a TikTok video by @justmillenial posted about the befuddling sheltered walkway at Edgedale Plains in Punggol, workers were spotted fixing it.

The sheltered walkway, which the user called "the dumbest design ever", ended right at the back of a bus stop, giving pedestrians no sheltered access to the bus stop.

The TikTok user posted an update today showing workers busying themselves around the bus stop.

At the part where the sheltered walkway was supposed to be connected to the bus stop (it currently ends at the back of the bus stop, blocked by a metal railing), at least five construction workers and plenty of neon orange cones can be seen in the video.

Here's the video:

@justmillennialReply to @idayusani Shelter update: 2 days after posting the video there were people inspecting the bus stop. 3 days later they are fixing it!♬ original sound - I don't wanna grow up

The user added:

"Shelter update: 2 days after posting the video there were people inspecting the bus stop. 3 days later they are fixing it!"

"Thanks for blowing this up TikTok, and thanks to everyone hard at work this weekend," added the user.

A comment on the TikTok user's initial post also had a screenshot of an email shared by user Clement Kang.

The email was apparently sent by a Senior Estate Executive of the Punggol Branch, presumably from HDB, stating that the covered walkway would be extended.

This is Kang's post:

 

Top images via TikTok.

