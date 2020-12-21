Progress S'pore Party raises over S$100,000 during virtual concert fundraiser

Covid-19 restrictions on public events remain in place, even after the enactment of Phase 3 on Dec. 28, but that didn't stop the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) from reaching out to their supporters.

PSP hosted a virtual fundraising concert on Dec. 20, broadcasting the performance live on Facebook and YouTube.

According to a PSP press release on Dec. 21, over 1,000 viewers tuned in to watch the party's Secretary-General Tan Cheng Bock and Assistant Secretary-General Francis Yuen belt out various tunes and timeless classics.

Along with other members of the party, and Yuen's band, they performed hits like Dean Martin's Sway, Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Malay songs like Madu Dan Racun and Chinese songs like The Moon Represents My Heart.

The viewers and other PSP donors managed to raise over S$100,000 for the event.

Tan said:

"We like to thank our donors for their generous support and donations towards our cause. The support that we have received from our party members and supporters is heartwarming and I like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Yuen added: "We work hard and play hard and it is the time of the year for us to let our hair down and have fun. Kudos to Michael Chua and his team for putting this virtual concert together."

PSP also said they hoped to put on a live concert performance once things go back to normal.

Meanwhile, it is still accepting donations on its website.

You can watch the full video on PSP's Facebook page.

Top image from PSP's Facebook page.