Man uses lid of paper-burning barrel as weapon during large group kerfuffle at Prinsep Street

A fight broke out among a group of more than 10 men late at night on Thursday (Dec. 10) on Prinsep Street.

During the scuffle, most of which appeared to be concentrated on one man wearing a baggy white tee shirt, another man picked up the lid of an overturned metal barrel used for burning paper and hit the man in white with it.

Bystander commentary

In the video, which was posted on Singapore Road Accident's Facebook page, features the voices of three bystanders — two women and one man.

The man can be heard at the beginning of the video asking, in Mandarin, "The two of you also fight?", to which the two women laugh and reply, "No lah, we watch people fight. We always watch other people fight."

The video begins with the group of more than 10 men walking across the road.

After the large group crosses the street, a man in a black and orange shirt advances toward a man in a baggy white t-shirt, gesturing aggressively as a man in a purple shirt tries to calm him down and hold him back.

Man in baggy white shirt, who appears to be the main target in the fight, breaks away from the crowd and is chased by man in black and orange shirt, who continues to try to rain punches onto him.

Paper burning barrel

Man in black and orange shirt makes his way over to an overturned metal barrel used for burning paper.

"Wah, he's trying to take the paper burning barrel!", the male bystander exclaims.

Man in black and orange shirt shifts his focus from the barrel itself to the barrel's lid, brandishing it in his right hand as he runs back toward the group.

He swings and tries to hit man in white shirt but misses, appearing to accidentally hit one of his comrades wearing black instead.

But if at first you don't succeed, try again.

And try again he does, giving himself a good metre to wind up his arm, hitting man in white shirt with the metal lid, which lets out a resounding clang.

Man in baggy white shirt manages to skilfully deflect the hit and grab the lid with his right hand almost immediately.

As he swings the lid over his head, preparing to bring it down, the male commentator once again chimes in:

"Wah! WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] leh!"

Man in baggy white shirt flings the lid down on several of the other men involved in the fight with a clash, and the group begin their fistfight once more, eventually disappearing off camera.

Police investigations ongoing

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to the case of a fight at 30 Selegie Road at 10:45pm on Dec. 10.

Police investigations are ongoing.

