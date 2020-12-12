Back

Man uses lid of paper-burning barrel as weapon during large group kerfuffle at Prinsep Street

Police are investigating the situation.

Jane Zhang | December 12, 2020, 03:56 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

A fight broke out among a group of more than 10 men late at night on Thursday (Dec. 10) on Prinsep Street.

During the scuffle, most of which appeared to be concentrated on one man wearing a baggy white tee shirt, another man picked up the lid of an overturned metal barrel used for burning paper and hit the man in white with it.

Bystander commentary

In the video, which was posted on Singapore Road Accident's Facebook page, features the voices of three bystanders — two women and one man.

The man can be heard at the beginning of the video asking, in Mandarin, "The two of you also fight?", to which the two women laugh and reply, "No lah, we watch people fight. We always watch other people fight."

The video begins with the group of more than 10 men walking across the road.

After the large group crosses the street, a man in a black and orange shirt advances toward a man in a baggy white t-shirt, gesturing aggressively as a man in a purple shirt tries to calm him down and hold him back.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Man in baggy white shirt, who appears to be the main target in the fight, breaks away from the crowd and is chased by man in black and orange shirt, who continues to try to rain punches onto him.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Paper burning barrel

Man in black and orange shirt makes his way over to an overturned metal barrel used for burning paper.

"Wah, he's trying to take the paper burning barrel!", the male bystander exclaims.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Man in black and orange shirt shifts his focus from the barrel itself to the barrel's lid, brandishing it in his right hand as he runs back toward the group.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

He swings and tries to hit man in white shirt but misses, appearing to accidentally hit one of his comrades wearing black instead.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

But if at first you don't succeed, try again.

And try again he does, giving himself a good metre to wind up his arm, hitting man in white shirt with the metal lid, which lets out a resounding clang.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Man in baggy white shirt manages to skilfully deflect the hit and grab the lid with his right hand almost immediately.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

As he swings the lid over his head, preparing to bring it down, the male commentator once again chimes in:

"Wah! WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] leh!"

Man in baggy white shirt flings the lid down on several of the other men involved in the fight with a clash, and the group begin their fistfight once more, eventually disappearing off camera.

Gif via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Police investigations ongoing

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to the case of a fight at 30 Selegie Road at 10:45pm on Dec. 10.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Recently, 53 persons were charged in Singapore for breaching safe distancing measures.

In one incident, 14 persons have been charged with offences under the Covid- 19 (Temporary Measures)(Control Order) Regulations 2020, for having a gathering in a residential unit.

You can watch the full video here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.

Grand Park Orchard staycation guests forced to wait 4+ hours in crowded conditions for check-in

Staff allegedly did not inform guests of what was happening for several hours.

December 13, 2020, 12:04 AM

8 imported cases in S'pore include 5 S'poreans & 1 PR

Today's update in full.

December 12, 2020, 10:42 PM

Japanese film festival back in 2020 due to high demand from Japan-loving S’poreans

The event ends on Dec. 20.

December 12, 2020, 10:22 PM

SPF launches police beacon prototype at Punggol Park Connector, to let public contact them during emergency

The beacon aims to further deter crime and enhance public safety.

December 12, 2020, 09:10 PM

Lanterns of famous landmarks & horoscope animals at Jurong Lake Gardens from Dec. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021

The lanterns are all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.

December 12, 2020, 08:26 PM

Approx. 90 breast cancer patients may have received unnecessary treatment at KTPH due to lab error

About 180 breast cancer patients were inaccurately classified.

December 12, 2020, 08:12 PM

Marina Bay Sands & National Gallery lighting up in green for 4 hours to commemorate Paris Agreement

Raising awareness?

December 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

S$2,000 offered for return of yellow-collared macaw who went missing after allegedly unlocking cage

It was last seen on Dec. 12.

December 12, 2020, 06:01 PM

Chicken rice stall in Hougang sells soya sauce chicken rice for only S$1

Cheap and good.

December 12, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore team spends over 1 year to create board game on 'drama' of bird migration, good for 2-4 players

Not a smooth journey for birds.

December 12, 2020, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.