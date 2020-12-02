Popeyes S'pore allegedly serves customer partially raw chicken tenders

Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably not to become undercooked chicken tenders.

Unfortunately, for one woman in Singapore, she was allegedly served partially raw chicken tenders from Popeyes.

Chicken tenders were raw and undercooked

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the customer who wanted fried chicken claimed that she ordered chicken tenders from Popeyes on GrabFood on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

In the comments of the post, she identified the branch she ordered from as the Cross Street Exchange Popeyes.

Unfortunately for her very hungry stomach, the meal was not to be. She claimed that after she took a bite into the chicken tenders, she was "horrified and just so disgusted" to find that they were raw and "uncooked".

The Facebook user threw in some emojis to her post to illustrate how she felt: "🤢🤮"

Here are the alleged chicken tenders in question, according to photos included in her original post:

Hopes that Singapore Food Agency will look into incident

The woman wrote that she lost her appetite and threw out the entire meal after the discovery.

She added that she does not plan to ever order from Popeyes again, and that she hopes that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will look into the incident.

Mothership has reached out to Popeyes Singapore and SFA about the incident, and will update this article when we receive a response.

You can read her full post, which was available for about 12 hours prior to being deleted, here:

