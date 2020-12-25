Police enhancing enforcement checks at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay & Marina Bay this festive period

The police have enhanced patrols and enforcement checks at popular areas such as Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Marina Bay during this festive period.

Remain vigilant

In a Dec. 24 news release, the police advised members of the public to be vigilant against molesters, pickpockets, and thieves.

The public is also reminded to be considerate and avoid engaging in activities and/or use of party novelty items, including aerosol foam sprays, that may annoy or compromise the safety of others.

The police said that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public nuisance or breaks the law.

To remain vigilant, you can adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Look after your belongings at all times

Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to crowded places

Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of you

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket

Avoid contact/confrontation with unruly crowds and

Approach any police officer or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance

Contact authorities if you see anyone/anything suspicious

The police also urged everyone to stay alert against crime and terrorism.

Anyone with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473 or the police at 999.

Besides calling, you can SMS the information to 71999 or submit it online.

You can also download the SGSecure App from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to provide information to the authorities.

No fireworks at Marina Bay

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) previously announced that there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) to avoid crowding in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Instead, fireworks will be set off at various heartland locations across Singapore as part of Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

The fireworks display will also be broadcasted on television and there will be a special New Year's Eve music programme featuring international and local talents from music, fashion and dance communities.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Unsplash.