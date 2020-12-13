PM Lee: S’pore will work to 'push the envelope on climate ambition'

Singapore will continue to "push the envelope on climate ambition, so that we minimise the risk of a climate catastrophe destroying our children’s world," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Given that climate change is an existential threat that is particularly acute for a "small island" like Singapore, it is imperative that every country, regardless of size, do their part, PM Lee added.

His remarks were delivered as part of his video message at the climate ambition summit to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Dec. 12, 2020.

Singapore intends to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement

As such, Singapore will meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement, PM Lee added and pointed out that the country has since submitted its Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which aims to peak emissions at 65 Metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) around 2030.

On this point, he highlighted that Singapore was also taking steps to achieve its Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy despite its alternative energy constraints.

These commitments include:

Quadrupling solar energy production by 2025,

Phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040, and

Actively investing in low-carbon solutions and promoting green financing through schemes such as a Green Investments Programme worth US$2 billion (S$2.67 billion).

These steps, he said, will help Singapore transition to a low-carbon economy.

Here's what Singapore is doing to tackle climate change

Top image by MCI