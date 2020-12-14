Back

Phase 3 to begin on Dec. 28, groups of 8 will be allowed to congregate

Jason Fan | December 14, 2020, 05:05 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation on Monday (Dec. 14), providing Singaporeans an update on the current Covid-19 situation.

In his speech, PM Lee thanked Singaporeans for complying with the various Covid-19 measures, and announced that Singapore will be entering Phase 3 in two weeks' time, on Dec. 28, 2020.

Government will ease capacity limits in public places

The government will ease capacity limits in public places, such as malls and attractions, as well as places of worship.

More significantly, groups of up to eight people will now be able to congregate during Phase 3, up from the current maximum of five.

This means that eight people can dine out together, or visit someone's home, according to PM Lee.

PM Lee said that further details on Phase 3 will be explained by the Ministerial Task Force in a follow up press conference.

Phase 3 is possible due to the unity of Singaporeans

During his speech, PM Lee said that it took a "tremendous effort" and "some good luck" for Singapore to bring the Covid-19 situation under control.

He noted that in March and April, Singapore's Covid-19 cases peaked at over 1,000 cases a day, while Singapore has been reporting zero cases of local transmission on most days in recent times.

PM Lee also said that he was glad that Singaporeans have complied with the "spirit, and not just the letter of the rules", by getting used to the inconvenient restrictions and finding ways to carry on with life.

He lauded Singaporeans for staying united, and keeping up their guard during the crisis.

"With everyone's full support, our enhanced safeguards worked, and we could gradually ease our restrictions," said PM Lee.

