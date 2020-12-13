PM Lee to deliver nationwide address on Covid-19 on Dec. 14, 5pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving a nationwide address on Monday (Dec. 14), to update Singaporeans on the current Covid-19 situation and the outlook for the next year.

This was announced on PM Lee's Facebook page on Dec. 13.

According to PM Lee, his speech will be livestreamed on his Facebook page at 5pm on Dec. 14, and will be followed by a press conference held by the Co-Chairs of the Ministerial Task Force, Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Education Lawrence Wong.

Members of the public can also tune in to PM Lee's speech on MediaCorp TV channels and radio.

PM Lee also told members of the public to stay calm, and that there is no need to stock up on anything in response to his speech.

You can see PM Lee's Facebook post here:

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/FB.